The New England Patriots played in a hostile environment on Monday night. Not only were they going up against a Buffalo Bills team that is among the best in football, they were also playing on the road while facing challenging weather.

Despite all of that, however, the Patriots were able to celebrate their seventh straight win to keep their spot atop the AFC East and AFC standings. Needless to say, there were a lot of smiles in the postgame locker room. The team’s head coach was no exception.

“That’s why we practice in this s--t,” a visibly happy Belichick told his men as captured by the team’s in-house video production team.

As always, he was not the only one to address the team: team captain Matthew Slater broke down the traditional postgame huddle.

“Tonight is one of those nights, fellas, that you’ll remember 10, 15, 20 years from now. You won’t remember the cold, you will remember the way we responded,” Slater told his teammates. “It ain’t going to come to us easy, fellas, we have to fight, and claw, and scrap.”

Following their win in Buffalo, the Patriots are now headed into their bye week.