NFL Week 14 predictions: Will Tom Brady help the Patriots this week?

The New England Patriots enjoy their bye week, but that doesn’t mean the weekend will be dull. Quite the opposite, really: 14 games will be played between Thursday and Monday, and a lot of them are plenty interesting from New England’s vantage point.

The question is whether or not they will actually go the Patriots’ way. Using our crystal ball as well as the numbers provided by DraftKings Sportsbook let’s find out what to expect in Week 14.

Thursday

8:20 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings: The Steelers are coming off a big win over the Ravens, but they are listed as underdogs on Thursday night. Given how up and down both teams have been, their matchup could very well turn out to be a close one. Still, momentum favors Pittsburgh. Pats Pulpit Pick: Steelers win

Sunday

1:00 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: The Falcons and Panthers have played inconsistent football all year long, but Carolina still has one big advantage heading into Week 14: its defense. Pats Pulpit Pick: Panthers win and cover

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: The Ravens are coming off an upset loss and saw their CB1 go down with an injury. The Browns, meanwhile, continue to Brown. Despite the odds favoring the home team, though, Baltimore still appears to be the superior team. Pats Pulpit Pick: Ravens win

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans: Neither the Seahawks nor the Texans are a particularly good football team this year. The Texans are still worse, though. Pats Pulpit Pick: Seahawks win

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs offense is struggling, but the team’s defense has played lights-out recently. That alone should help them beat the Raiders at home. Pats Pulpit Pick: Chiefs win

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets: Taysom Hill against Zach Wilson is not necessarily a marquee quarterback matchup. The Hill-led Saints are still the better overall team compared to the Wilson-led Jets. Pats Pulpit Pick: Saints win and cover

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Come on, it’s the freaking Jaguars. Pats Pulpit Pick: Titans win and cover

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team: The Football Team is not going down without a fight this year, but the Cowboys are the better team top-to-bottom. They should win. Pats Pulpit Pick: Cowboys win and cover

4:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos: Fresh off their first win of the season, the Lions are traveling to Denver to take on a beatable Broncos team. They are still massive underdogs, and for good reason. Pats Pulpit Pick: Broncos win

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers are one of the better teams in the AFC. The Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL. Pats Pulpit Pick: Chargers win

4:25 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals: Despite the Bengals playing at home and owning a 7-5 record, they are currently listed as ‘dogs against the 49ers. We’re not buying it. Pats Pulpit Pick: Bengals win

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady could help his old pals in Foxborough out by beating the Bills on Sunday. He and his team are listed as favorites, and if we have learned one thing in the past 20 years: never count against Tom Brady, especially when the Bills are on the other side of the field. Pats Pulpit Pick: Buccaneers win

8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Even with Justin Fields back, the Bears will likely not stand much of a chance against Green Bay. Pats Pulpit Pick: Packers win and cover

Monday

8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: The Rams are an unpredictable team, especially with Matthew Stafford being unable to sustain his early-season pace. Still, their game in Arizona should be a fun primetime matchup. Pats Pulpit Pick: Cardinals win and cover