New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips opened his press conference after Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins not talking about the game, but rather a different one. The veteran defender used the opportunity to express support for the Seattle Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs, who suffered a gruesome injury in Week 18.

“I want to start this off by saying I’m praying for you, my brother Quandre,” Phillips said. “He just had a gruesome injury, and I just want you to know I love you bro. I hate this so much, but I love you bro, and I’m just praying for you.”

Diggs suffered a broken fibula and dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Phillips was visibly emotional when speaking about hiis former college teammate at the University of Texas.

“I love you and I’ll talk to you as soon as I can, but I’m praying for you,” he said.

Phillips did wait for questions to be asked — “Let’s get this over with” — but the press conference ended without any.