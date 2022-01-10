2022 NFL Draft order: First 18 picks are set, Jaguars to select first overall

The 2021 regular season is in the books and only 14 teams are left standing in the race for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Among them are the New England Patriots, who will enter the tournament as the sixth seed in the AFC and with a road game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

While the Patriots prepare for their wild card matchup, 18 of the league’s clubs have seen their season come to an end. They can look forward to the offseason and the draft.

With the regular season over, we now know the order of the first 18 picks for the college player selection meeting:

As can be seen, the Giants, Jets and Eagles all own multiple picks in the first round; the Eagles still have a third one as well that will end up somewhere between the 19th and 32nd overall selection. The draft order for the playoff teams, after all, will be determined by how far they advance.

For the Patriots, this means that they will pick somewhere in that range as well. Obviously, though, the hope is that pick No. 32 will be theirs when all is said and done.