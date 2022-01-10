Less than 24 hours after the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 33-24 to end the regular season, they have parted ways with their head coach: Brian Flores has been relieved of his duties after three seasons in Miami.

The organization announced the move on behalf of owner Stephen Ross on Monday:

I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores. After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.

Flores originally arrived in Miami in 2019 and over the next three years led the club to a 24-25 record and back-to-back winning seasons. However, the Dolphins failed to reach the playoffs each time and finished no better than second in the AFC East.

Now, he will be a highly sought-after free agent — one with quite a few ties to the Patriots.

Flores, after all, started his career in the NFL in New England. Originally serving as a member of the team’s scouting department, he worked his way up the ladder until becoming de facto defensive coordinator in 2018. Along the way, Flores won four Super Bowl rings and established himself as a future head coach.

He did get his first opportunity with the Dolphins, but the two will go separate ways moving forward.