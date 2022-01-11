Three members of the New England Patriots were voted to the NFL Pro Bowl this season, but all of them failed to make the Pro Football Focus All-Pro squad. In fact, only one member of the team was recognized: starting right guard Shaq Mason.

Mason made the second team behind the Dallas Cowboys’ Zack Martin:

Mason just jumped Cleveland’s Wyatt Teller for the second-team spot late in the year. Mason has been a run-blocking force for the Patriots and allowed 18 pressures on the season.

A former fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots, Mason is in his seventh season with the organization. He appeared in 15 of a possible 17 regular season game, and has been a key part of a New England offensive line ranking among the best in the NFL this season even after a disappointing start.

Mason is a deserving All-Pro nominee due to his outstanding play as a run blocker and solid pass protection, but the exclusion of cornerback J.C. Jackson in particular is noteworthy. Not only is Jackson ranked second in the NFL in interceptions and first in pass breakups, he routinely has played at a CB1 level despite going up against opponents’ number one wide receivers on a weekly basis.