Giants fire head coach, former Patriots assistant Joe Judge

Even with the so-called Black Monday in the books, the NFL’s head coaching firings did not stop. The latest to be let go is the New York Giants’ Joe Judge: as was confirmed by the team, Judge will not return for a third season leading the team.

The organization released a statement on behalf of team president John Mara on Tuesday:

Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction. We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization. I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision. We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.

Judge joined the Giants in 2020 after having spent the previous eight seasons as an assistant for the New England Patriots. His first head coaching tenure now ends with a combined record of 10-23: New York went 6-10 in his first year before going only 4-13 this season.

Judge has now become the second former Patriots assistant to get fired this week. The Miami Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores on Monday.