The New England Patriots enter the NFL playoffs having lost three of their last four games of the regular season. But while they may not have a lot of momentum on their side right now, they have something else: the trust of former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that he has placed a considerable bet on New England making the Super Bowl — and not just that: making the Super Bowl and playing the reigning world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The long-time Patriot apparently bet $100,000, a sum he received via a business deal with Wynnbet. According to one of his posts, the potential payoff for the bet is $545,000:

Wynnbet paid me 100g’s for some social media. I’ll take 545 instead pic.twitter.com/IRBNwwUjOF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 11, 2022

The Patriots and Buccaneers were once among the hottest teams in football, and them meeting in the Super Bowl seemed like a realistic outcome. Now, however, that is very much in doubt: New England will have to clear some substantial hurdles en route to the title game, starting with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, open the playoffs at home versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

If both teams advance to the Super Bowl it would be a rematch of their Week 4 meeting. Back then, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat his former team with a final score of 19-17.