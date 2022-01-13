...and then there were eight.

Three days after the NFL’s so-called Black Monday, the Houston Texans have become the eighth team to part ways with its head coach. As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Texans will not retain David Culley after a disappointing 4-13 season.

Culley joined the organization last year after the first head coaching search led by new general manager and former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio. His first and now only year at the helm, however, was a tumultuous one: from the Deshaun Watson situation to the departure of long-time franchise cornerstone J.J. Watt, Culley was dealt a tough hand.

At the end of the day, though, his win-loss record prompted the Texans to go in a different direction. How it will look like remains to be seen, but with Caserio leading the charge it would not be a surprise to see a current or former Patriot be brought in.

Among the names to watch are Brian Flores and Joe Judge, who were let go by the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants earlier this week, or current New England assistants Josh McDaniels and Jerod Mayo. McDaniels in particular might be an intriguing option given his history with Caserio: the two were teammates at John Carroll in the late 1990s.