Ex-Patriot Deion Branch is the new director of player development at Louisville

Deion Branch has a new job. As was announced by the school on Thursday, the former New England Patriots wide receiver has taken over as director of player development at the University of Louisville.

This is a return home of sorts for Branch, who played for the Cardinals between 2000 and 2001. He caught 143 passes for 2,204 yards and 18 touchdowns in those two seasons and established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the country, joining the NFL as a second-round selection by the Patriots in 2002.

Branch would go on to spend seven seasons over two stints in New England. During his time as a Patriot, he became one of Tom Brady’s go-to-guys as well as one of the most productive wide receivers in franchise history.

Branch ended his Patriots career with a combined 384 regular ssesaon and playoff catches for 5,149 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also helped the team win two Super Bowls and was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX.

He briefly returned to the Patriots in 2019 as a coaching assistant under the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. Now, he returns to his alma mater.

“To have one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play at Louisville and a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player join our staff, is a great addition to our football program,” Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield said. “He is a recognizable name here at Louisville – one that our players can look up too. We are excited to welcome back Deion to his alma mater.”