The New England Patriots’ playoff opener against the Buffalo Bills is by far the cheapest ticket available on wild card weekend. On the secondary market and through verified platforms, dozens of tickets are being sold by as little as $46.

On Friday, however, the Bills released a statement warning of counterfeit tickets being sold on social media:

The Buffalo Bills have been made aware of potential scams involving the sale of fraudulent tickets on social media to tomorrow’s Wild Card Playoff game. Fans interested in buying tickets are directed to trust our authorized ticket seller: Ticketmaster. Anyone who may have purchased fraudulent tickets should report the loss to their local police.

Ticketmaster is not the only trustworthy platform selling tickets. Fans do need to be careful when purchasing them through other avenues, though.

The Patriots’ playoff game in Buffalo is set to be kicked off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.