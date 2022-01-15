The New England Patriots’ playoff opener against the Buffalo Bills may not be breaking any records on the secondary ticket market, but it is the biggest game of wild card playoff weekend. Just take a look at SB Nation’s latest Reacts survey.

Polling fans regardless of their team affiliations and asking them which of the six contests they are most looking forward to, the AFC East clash between New England and Buffalo took the top spot. 25 percent of participants voted for it, with the second-placed game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys garnering 23 percent of the vote.

The other four games have not generated the same level of fan interest. Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (17%), Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (15%), Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (13%), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles (7%) are interesting matchups in their own right, but do not offer the same intrigue of Round 3 between the Patriots and Bills.

It is not hard to see why. Not only are they division rivals with a storied history, they also have played two intense games during the regular season already: New England won the first matchup with a final score of 14-10; Buffalo was able to get its revenge in Week 16 via a 33-21 win.

The third and final battle of the season between the Patriots and Bills will be kicked off at 8:15 a.m. ET at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.

