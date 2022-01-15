The New England Patriots’ wild card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills will be played in freezing conditions. Temperatures are in the single-digits two hours before kickoff, and it will not get any warmer. The game will be one of the coldest in Patriots franchise history.

Don’t tell David Andrews, though.

New England’s starting center decided to go sleeveless during pre-game warmups at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium. The temperature at the arena is currently 8 degrees, in case you are wondering.

Andrews being unfazed by the cold is nothing new. Prior to the 2019 AFC Championship Game in Kansas City — another game played in arctic conditions — he said that he had “never worn sleeves a day in my life so I’m just going to put on what I put on and go out there and play.”

He added that the temperature would not really bother him.

“I don’t really care what the temperature is. I’m just fortunate to be here,” he said.

The Patriots won that game in Kansas City despite their underdog status. Maybe Andrews going sleeveless again will be a good omen versus the 4.5-point favorite Bills tonight.