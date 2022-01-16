The New England Patriots started their wild card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on defense, and quickly surrendered a touchdown. The Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, marched 70 yards in nine plays to take a 7-0 lead.

The final play of that drive was an 8-yard pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox, who made a leaping play in the end zone for the score.

The play was an impressive one by both Allen and Knox, with the quarterback buying time against New England’s timid pass rush and the tight end getting up to snatch the ball for six points. It also happened entirely on accident, as Allen admitted later.

“Honestly, I thought I threw the ball away,” he said during his postgame press conference. “He made an unbelievable play, but I got hit and I got up and I was going back to the huddle. I think it was third down. As I was going back to the huddle I was going off the field, basically, and everybody’s celebrating. I had no idea what was going on.

“Still, I sat down like, ‘What happened?’ Nobody could tell me an explanation. I hadn’t seen the video on the screen yet. It took about three-and-a-half, four minutes for them to finally put it up on the screen after we had kicked the PAT. I was like, ‘Holy crap, I did not mean for that to happen.’ But Dawson was in the right place at the right time and made an unbelievable play.”

The Bills’ touchdown was the first of seven scored by the team against New England’s defense. Buffalo ended up winning with a final score of 47-17 to advance to the divisional playoff round and end its AFC East rival’s season.