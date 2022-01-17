New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore had a successful first year in the NFL. The second-round draft selection out of Alabama appeared in all 18 games for the Patriots and proved himself a disruptive presence up front.

But while the 22-year-old can feel good about what he accomplished during the 2021 season — even though it came to end when his team was bounced from he playoffs in the wild card round — he vows to get better entering Year 2. Barmore took to social media to share a simple, all-caps message:

YEAR 1 DONE. I WILL BE BETTER #Bmorebegreat #Offszngrind

Just like the rest of New England’s 2021 rookie class, Barmore is entering his first real offseason in the NFL. The second offseason is usually regarded as the one that sees players make their biggest strides.

Considering how well Barmore already played during his first season in the system, his outlook certainly is encouraging.