The first round of the NFL 2021-22 playoffs is almost over, and as a result the draft order for much of the first round is now set. While the 23rd overall selection remains up for grabs heading into Monday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, the rest of Picks. No. 1 through No. 24 have been finalized.
The order now looks as follows:
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Denver Broncos
- New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
- Washington Football Team
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New England Patriots
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals OR Los Angeles Rams
- Dallas Cowboys
As can be seen, the Patriots hold the 21st overall pick. It is their second-highest selection of the last 10 years behind 2021’s No. 15, which was used to select quarterback Mac Jones.
The 2022 NFL Draft will take place April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV.
