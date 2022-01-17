 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft order: Majority of first round is set with wild card playoff round coming to an end

By Bernd Buchmasser
The first round of the NFL 2021-22 playoffs is almost over, and as a result the draft order for much of the first round is now set. While the 23rd overall selection remains up for grabs heading into Monday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, the rest of Picks. No. 1 through No. 24 have been finalized.

The order now looks as follows:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
  11. Washington Football Team
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
  16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Pittsburgh Steelers
  20. Philadelphia Eagles
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals OR Los Angeles Rams
  24. Dallas Cowboys

As can be seen, the Patriots hold the 21st overall pick. It is their second-highest selection of the last 10 years behind 2021’s No. 15, which was used to select quarterback Mac Jones.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV.

