The first round of the NFL 2021-22 playoffs is almost over, and as a result the draft order for much of the first round is now set. While the 23rd overall selection remains up for grabs heading into Monday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, the rest of Picks. No. 1 through No. 24 have been finalized.

The order now looks as follows:

As can be seen, the Patriots hold the 21st overall pick. It is their second-highest selection of the last 10 years behind 2021’s No. 15, which was used to select quarterback Mac Jones.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV.