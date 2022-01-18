Before turning to coaching and leading the Tennessee Titans to four straight winning seasons, Mike Vrabel spent 14 years as a player in the NFL — including eight with the New England Patriots. Now the league might be close to seeing another Vrabel hit the field.

According to On 3’s Matt Zenitz, Mike’s son Tyler has decided to forgo his senior season at Boston College to try his luck in the draft.

A three-year starter at left tackle who also has experience on the right side of the line, the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is projected as a mid-round selection in this year’s draft. The Patriots will certainly have a close eye on him given their ties to his father and the need to upgrade the depth along the offensive line.

New England, after all, has only two of its current starting five signed beyond the 2022 season. Guard Ted Karras and right tackle Trent Brown are free agents this year, with Isaiah Wynn joining them in 2023. Adding a versatile player such as Vrabel to the equation might make sense from the team’s perspective.