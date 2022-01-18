Mac Jones on his rookie season with the Patriots: ‘What an unbelievable ride’

With the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills ending their season, various members of the New England Patriots have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the year that was. Among them was starting quarterback Mac Jones, who reflected on his first year in the NFL.

Taking to Instagram, Jones called the 2021 season “an unbelievable ride” while also praising his teammates and fans:

What an unbelievable ride this first year has been. There’s no other group of guys I’d rather work with, grow with and compete with. Cannot wait to play in front of the greatest fans in the world again! #GoPats #JustGettingStarted

The 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones beat out incumbent starting QB Cam Newton in training camp. He started all 17 of the Patriots’ regular season games as well as the playoff contest in Buffalo, establishing himself as the best of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the draft that year.

With Jones at the helm, New England went 10-7 and returned to the postseason after a one-year absence.