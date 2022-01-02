The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to stand by wide receiver Antonio Brown even as he was suspended three games for presenting a fake Covid-19 vaccination card. Now, however, even they have had enough.

Brown walked off the field during the Buccaneers’ Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with head coach Bruce Arians later claiming that the wideout “is no longer a Buc.”

A fan video from the incident shows Brown arguing with teammate Mike Evans before taking off his jersey and shoulder pads and leaving for the locker room during the game:

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

What had happened? Apparently, Arians benched Brown after catching three passes for 26 yards. According to FOX’s Jay Glazer, however, the Buccaneers’ head coach was trying to get the wideout back into the game and he simply refused to rejoin his teammates.

Regardless of what exactly took place the end result is the same: Brown left his team, and will be released by the Buccaneers. He will go through waivers but is unlikely to be claimed given his antic-filled season and, frankly, career.

Fans of the New England Patriots are obviously no strangers to Brown. He joined the team early during the 2019 season after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders but was cut again after playing only one game; Brown had been accused of sexual misconduct and the Patriots quickly parted ways with him.