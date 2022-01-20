The New England Patriots rebuilt large parts of their roster during the 2021 offseason, with major investments being made both in free agency and the draft. Among the latter were three players who saw considerable action during the regular season and one-game playoff run.

Now, all three of them have been named to Sports Info Solutions’ All-Rookie Teams. Quarterback Mac Jones and defensive tackle Christian Barmore made the first team, with running back Rhamondre Stevenson named to the second.

Quarterback: Mac Jones, Patriots Our 2021 rookie class leader in Total Points and pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Mac Jones continued his Total Points reign from his 2020 season at Alabama, where he led the country in the same category. He started all 17 games for Bill Belichick’s Patriots going 10-7, finished 8th in the NFL in completion percentage, and set numerous franchise rookie QB records. While statistical decline for all rookies from their final years in college is to be expected, Jones’ accuracy and depth numbers experienced the shallowest decline in the class, making for an easy 1st-Team selection.

Jones had the best season of all the quarterbacks to enter the NFL in 2021, and he played a big part in New England returning to the playoffs again. While he did have the occasional hiccup, the Alabama product showed that he has what it takes to become the next franchise QB for the Patriots.

Interior Defensive Lineman: Christian Barmore, Patriots Like he was at Alabama, Barmore is still utilized more as a pass rusher than run defender, but he’s carved out a strong role for himself in the Patriots defense. He led the team in total pass rushes and finished 2nd in pressures, impacting the game beyond his mere 1.5 sack tally. Among all NFL defensive tackles with at least 30 pressures, Barmore was a top-10 finisher in pressure percentage. And despite his role, he also drew the most holding penalties in the league among DTs on run plays. He has all the skills to develop into a complete interior defender.

One of the most disruptive players in the NFL regardless of experience, Barmore had a quality season. The second-round selection, who was acquired via a trade-up with the Cincinnati Bengals, showed his potential throughout 2021. Like Mac Jones, he too is a player to watch heading into the next season.