 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL rumors: Josh McDaniels ‘a name that keeps getting floated’ as Raiders head coaching candidate

Related: Patriots coaching staff tracker: Who stays? Who goes? Who will be used differently in 2022?

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
NFL: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 offseason has been a quiet one for New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels so far. Despite helping Mac Jones make the transition from the college level to the NFL last season, McDaniels has not been invited to any head coaching interviews.

Whereas fellow Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo has received two requests, none have come McDaniels’ way so far. It remains to be seen whether or not this inactivity will continue, but there appears to be some momentum building behind the scenes — at least if CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones is to be believed:

After parting ways with head coach Jon Gruden during the season, the Las Vegas Raiders reached the playoffs while led by interim option Rich Bisaccia. Despite Bisaccia’s success, however, they are still actively looking for a new head coach as well as a new general manager.

As part of this process, Las Vegas has also reached out to the Patriots: the team requested interviews with Mayo and with director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for the vacant GM spot. No request has been made regarding McDaniels as of yet, but there is still plenty of time for that to happen with New England out of the playoffs.

In This Stream

Patriots coaching staff tracker: Who stays? Who goes? Who will be used differently in 2022?

View all 5 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...