As opposed to the New England Patriots, who are already on to the 2022 offseason, eight teams are still left standing in the NFL playoffs. Over the next two days, those eight clubs will fight for the right to advance to the conference championship round.

All four of the games are projected to be close affairs at this point in time. A quick look at the point spreads published by DraftKings Sportsbook confirms this:

NFL divisional round playoff spreads

From a Patriots perspective, the Bills’ projected performance stands out. Buffalo is not just a division rival, after all, but also the team that kicked New England from the tournament last week: the Patriots were blown out 47-17 in the wild card round.

Despite the Bills playing some impressive football last Saturday, the oddsmakers think that their playoff run will come to an end in Kansas City. As the 2-point spread shows, however, the two teams are seen as evenly matched — especially given that home field advantage is usually worth a field goal.