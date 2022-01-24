 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL playoff odds: Chiefs-Rams the favorite among possible Super Bowl matchups

By Taylor Kyles and Bernd Buchmasser
Divisional round weekend is in the books, and it was an epic one. Now that the dust has settled only four team remain standing in the playoff tournament. Two of those four will win their respective conferences on Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

Who will it be? Let’s take a look at the opening odds published by DraftKings Sportsbook to find out:

NFL championship round spreads

According to the oddsmakers, the Chiefs will win the AFC for a third straight year. They are listed as 7-point favorites over the Bengals, despite Cincinnati beating the team 34-31 in their previous meeting in Week 17.

On the NFC side, the Rams are listed as 3-point home favorites. Considering that home-field advantage is usually worth three points, the two teams are seen as equals heading into the conference championship game.

