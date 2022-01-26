Committee of 101 announces its 2022 NFL award winners

The Committee of 101, a collective of national NFL writers, has announced the winners of its 2022 awards. The best players and coaches in each conference were recognized in three categories: Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year as well as Coach of the Year.

The following six people were named as this year’s winners:

As can be seen, the New England Patriots came up empty. The last time one of their members earned the distinction was cornerback Stephon Gilmore in 2019.

Through the years, the Patriots have been awarded 12 trophies, with five of them belonging to quarterback Tom Brady.

This year’s winners will be honored at the 52nd annual 101 Awards Gala on March 10, 2022, in Kansas City. The event itself will benefit the Health System’s Sports Medicine and Performance Center at the University of Kansas