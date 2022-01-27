Ben Roethlisberger announces his retirement after 18 seasons with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to look for a new starting quarterback this offseason. As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is calling it a career after 18 seasons with the organization.

Roethlisberger shared a farewell video on social media on Thursday.

A first-round draft selection by the Steelers in 2004 out of the University of Miami, Ohio, Roethlisberger immediately burst onto the scene and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors while leading his team to the AFC Championship Game. Over the following years, he established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

With Roethlisberger at the helm, Pittsburgh reached three Super Bowls and won two championships. A six-time Pro Bowl selection, he appeared in 249 regular season games as well as 23 playoff contests during his career and won at least one game against each of the league’s 31 opposing teams.

From a New England Patriots perspective, Roethlisberger’s career ends with a positive record: New England was able to beat him in nine of their 13 meetings through the years.