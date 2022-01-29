The reigning AFC East champions will have to find a new offensive coordinator. As was announced on Friday, Brian Daboll will leave the Buffalo Bills to take over as the New York Giants’ new head coach.

A five-time Super Bowl champion over two stints with the New England Patriots, Daboll spent the last four seasons in Buffalo. Under his guidance the team’s offense developed into one of the best units in football, while Josh Allen became one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks.

In 2021, the Daboll-coordinated unit ended the regular season ranked third in the NFL in scoring. It went on to score a combined 83 points in two playoff games.

With Daboll headed to New York, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is expected to take over as Buffalo’s new OC.

Daboll, meanwhile, will succeed another former Patriots assistant in New York. The Giants parted ways with Joe Judge — New England’s long-time special teams coordinator — earlier this month.