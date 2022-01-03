Patriots schedule update: Week 18 game against Dolphins to be played at 4:25 p.m.

The New England Patriots’ regular season finale versus the Miami Dolphins will be kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET next Sunday, the NFL announced earlier today. The league made the Week 18 schedule official after the conclusion of Week 17’s game, moving the contest back from its original slot at 1 p.m. ET.

The Patriots’ game in Miami will now be played simultaneously with the Buffalo Bills’ against the New York Jets. In case of a New England win and Buffalo loss, the Patriots would be division champions. If the Bills win, they successfully defend their AFC East title regardless of who wins between the Patriots and Dolphins.

New England still has something to play for no matter what happens in Buffalo: a Patriots win would help them secure at least the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture; a loss might drop them down to the sixth spot.

Miami, meanwhile, was eliminated from playoff contention due to its loss in Tennessee on Sunday.

