The New England Patriots’ opening day loss against the Miami Dolphins was a costly one. Not only did the team open the season with a 0-1 record, it also currently loses out on the top spot in the AFC East in large parts due to its in-division record — one that is worse than Buffalo’s due to that Week 1 defeat.
The Patriots will have an opportunity to get some revenge against Miami this week, however. And according to the oddsmakers they will do just that: DraftKings Sportsbook currently has New England listed as 6-point road favorited over their AFC East rivals. The over/under for the game has been set at 40.
The Patriots entering the game as favorites is no surprise, despite the Dolphins winning the first matchup between the two teams. Since then, New England locked up a spot in the playoffs — the team is currently ranked fifth in the AFC — while Miami was just eliminated from possible postseason contention.
