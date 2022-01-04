New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a strong game in Week 17, completing 22 of 30 pass attempts for 227 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-10 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a nice bounce-back after two disappointing losses, and one of Jones’ best performances of the season.

And yet, Jones lost his status as the betting favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, fellow first-round draft pick Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals is now the frontrunner to win the award:

WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: -250

QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots: +190

Chase taking over the top spot should not come as too big a surprise. The fifth overall selection in this year’s draft does not only have a quality season, he is on a historic pace.

Through 16 games the LSU product has caught 79 passes for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns. In Week 17 alone he had 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions — setting a new rookie receiving record in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones is having one of the better rookie quarterback seasons in recent memory. Chase is having arguably the best rookie wide receiver season in NFL history. At this point, he would be a deserving winner of the Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy.