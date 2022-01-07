Ex-Patriot Nate Solder makes Top 100 Big Man Touchdowns list

Nate Solder has not worn a New England Patriots uniform since leaving the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. However, the former first-round draft pick sure left his mark on the organization during his time in New England.

Between the 2011 and 2017 seasons, Solder started 111 regular season and playoff games — the majority of which as the team’s left tackle — and won a pair of Super Bowls. His most notable moment, however, might have come in the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Declaring himself an eligible player despite aligning in his usual left tackle spot, he caught a short pass from Tom Brady on 3rd-and-1. Solder did not just gain enough yards to move the chains, he actually found the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.

Now, that score has been named the 27th best “big man touchdown” in league history by NFL Throwback.

Currently a member of the New York Giants, Solder has not scored another touchdown since that January day in 2015.