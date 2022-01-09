NFL playoff picture: NFC wild card games set after Week 18

The New England Patriots did not know who their wild card opponent would be by the time their game against the Miami Dolphins came to an end; they had to wait on the result of the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But while things remained undecided on the AFC side of the playoff table, the NFC was set.

With the Green Bay Packers enjoying a first-round bye as the number one seed in the conference, the matchups for next week now look as follows:

All three matchups come with plenty of intrigue.

The Buccaneers’ game against the Eagles will be Tom Brady’s third playoff meeting with Philadelphia after two Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots. The 49ers-Cowboys matchup is a throwback to one of the great rivalries of the early 1990s. The Cardinals’ game versus the Rams, meanwhile, will be a highly-contested division matchup.

The NFL has not yet announced a playoff schedule for wild card weekend, but will do so shortly after the Chargers-Raiders game on Sunday night will be over and the AFC playoffs set as well.