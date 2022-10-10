The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns enter their Week 6 matchup with identical 2-3 records, but the oddsmakers still don’t trust the Patriots to come away with a victory.

According to the opening odds published by DraftKings Sportsbook, New England enters the game as 3-point underdogs on the road. The over/under for the game has been set at 42.5 points.

The line changing depending on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ availability and practice usage would not be a surprise, though. Jones being able to take the field would likely move the line more in his team’s favor.

If he will miss another game due to the ankle injury he sustained in Week 3 versus Baltimore, however, the Patriots once more have to rely on rookie backup Bailey Zappe. The fourth-round pick started Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, helping New England celebrate a 29-0 victory.

Of course, the Patriots would not be the only team starting a backup in this one. With its own starting QB still suspended, Cleveland will rely on ex-Patriot Jacoby Brissett.