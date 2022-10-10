In the third quarter of Sunday's game between the Patriots and Lions, New England linebacker Matthew Judon chased down the cart as it drove safety DeShon Elliott to the locker room. Judon and Elliott were teammates in Baltimore for three seasons. pic.twitter.com/48LcNDXQ2O

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had himself quite the day against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, registering a pair of sacks and seven total quarterback pressures. He did not just show his disruptiveness, though, but also his sense of sportsmanship.

In the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Judon chased down the cart as it drove Lions safety DeShon Elliott to the locker room with an apparent injury. Judon and Elliott were teammates in Baltimore for three seasons, and the bond they formed during their time with the Ravens remains intact even with both having left the team in the last few years.