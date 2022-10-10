Two weeks before they are set to take on his former team, the Chicago Bears have officially activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off their injured reserve list. The former first-round draft pick, who was traded to the Bears this offseason, is therefore in line to appear in the contest against the New England Patriots in two weeks.

Harry was the 32nd overall selection in the 2019 draft, but he never quite found his footing with the Patriots. While he did have some occasional flashes, he was unable to string positive moments together on a consistent basis — in large part because of injuries.

Spending his first three years with the club in a reserve role, Harry was eventually traded to the Bears in July; New England received a 2024 seventh-round pick in return.

Unfortunately for him, he suffered a high ankle sprain in training camp and was placed on IR in early September. Now, Harry is back on the Bears’ roster and in line to take on his ex-club on Monday Night Football in Week 7.