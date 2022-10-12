2 Patriots named as secret superstars of Week 5

The New England Patriots played their best game of the season in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, and two of their players were subsequently named as “secret superstars” of the NFL’s fifth weekend: linebacker Matthew Judon and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar had to say the following about the pair in his reasoning behind the selections:

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots The Detroit Lions have had all kinds of problems with their defense this season, and those problems certainly manifested themselves in Sunday’s 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots. It was unfortunate for running back Damien Harris that he was out of this game with a hamstring injury because that prevented Harris from bellying up to the buffet, fellow Pats rusher Rhamondre Stevenson went all-you-can-eat to an extreme degree. The second-year man from Oklahoma set career highs in rushing attempts (25) and rushing yards (161) while leading the NFL in yards after contact in Week 5 with 111. ...

Stevenson’s performance was a major reason why New England came away victoriously in its second game without starting quarterback Mac Jones. The same is true for the defense, especially Judon:

Matt Judon, EDGE, New England Patriots ... Perhaps the most important defender in that equation was Matt Judon, who spent equal time shredding left tackle Taylor Decker and right tackle Penei Sewell on his way to two sacks, two quarterback hits, three quarterback hurries, and three stops. One of Judon’s sacks also led to a Jared Goff fumble, and a 59-yard return touchdown by safety Kyle Dugger. ... Judon has at least one sack in every game this season, and he’s tied for the league lead of six with Micah Parsons of the Cowboys, Maxx Crosby of the Raiders, Nick Bosa of the 49ers, and Bradley Chubb of the Broncos. Pretty good company. Judon’s 22 total pressures is tied for fourth-best in the NFL behind only Parsons, Bosa, and Brian Burns of the Panthers.

In case Jones won’t be able to go this week against the Cleveland Browns as well, Stevenson and Judon will again be asked to help lead the team to victory.