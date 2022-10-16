 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
LIVE SCORE Patriots 24 : 9 Browns

Filed under:

Watch: Patriots defense starts game against Browns with Kyle Dugger interception

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots started their game against the Cleveland Browns on defense, and quickly made a big play. Safety Kyle Dugger picked off Browns quarterback Kyle Dugger to end the series.

