Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Patriots defense starts game against Browns with Kyle Dugger interception By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Oct 16, 2022, 1:15pm EDT King Dugg with the pick. pic.twitter.com/CNO7YCmEwQ— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) October 16, 2022 The New England Patriots started their game against the Cleveland Browns on defense, and quickly made a big play. Safety Kyle Dugger picked off Browns quarterback Kyle Dugger to end the series.
