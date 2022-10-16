The New England Patriots made a change along their offensive line early in Week 6 versus the Cleveland Browns. After giving up a strip-sack in the first quarter, starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn was sent to the bench.

Whether the move is a permanent one or not remains to be seen. For the time being, however, veteran Marcus Cannon took over his spot in the lineup.

Wynn has had his struggles since moving from the left to the right tackle position this offseason. He did start all six games this year but at times appeared to be out of his element, leading to three sacks given up now as well as a team-high seven accepted penalties.

Not only did the former first-round draft pick have another infraction versus the Browns, he also was beaten around the edge in the late first quarter by Myles Garrett. The star pass rusher was able to get to quarterback Bailey Zappe, hit him as he threw, and the ball came loose for a fumble and Cleveland recovery.

The next time the Patriots offense took the field, Cannon was with the group while Wynn was not.