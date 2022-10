The type of brother I have… He FaceTimes me after his win in Cleveland from the locker room so I could see what it’s like to win a game in Cleveland One hell of a guy he is huh…

Fresh off a 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty apparently took some time to get in touch with his brother. Jason McCourty, of course, was a former NFL defensive back who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2018 — one season after going 0-16 as a member of the Browns.

So, Devin FaceTimed him after the game, Jason wrote on Twitter. Why did he do that? “So I could see what it’s like to win a game in Cleveland.”