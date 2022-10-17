New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe continues to play some impressive football while filling in for injured starter Mac Jones. On Sunday, he led his team to a 38-15 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.

During that game, Zappe went 24-for-34 for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His performance has now earned him Offensive Player of the Week honors by veteran sportswriter Peter King.

Bailey Zappe, quarterback, New England. Another start, another win (38-15 at Cleveland) for the fourth-round rookie from Western Kentucky. In his three appearances for the Patriots, Zappe’s passer ratings: 107.4 at Green Bay, 100.0 against the Lions at home, and 118.4 at Cleveland. On Sunday, Zappe recorded his first 300-yard passing game, going 24-of-34 for 309 yards. The 23-year-old from Victoria, Texas, just might be threatening Mac Jones’ hold on the starting job.

Zappe, who was selected in the fourth round of this year’s draft, has now won both of his starts since taking over for the injured Jones and Brian Hoyer.