Texans part ways with former Patriots character coach Jack Easterby

The 1-3-1 Houston Texans have used their bye week to make an organizational change. Jack Easterby, who served as vice president of football operations, has been fired by the team, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Easterby had been a controversial figure in Houston ever since his arrival in 2019. The former New England Patriots character coach, who also worked with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, was brought in by former head coach Bill O’Brien and had a significant impact on the organization.

By 2020 he reportedly had a hand in “everything from team logistics to salary cap management to sport science, equipment, video, player development and security for football operations” and even served as interim general manager after O’Brien was let go. How exactly he impacted all those areas is not known, but Easterby was a prominent voice within the Texans’ building.

Of course, his rise through the ranks created some speculation. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, meanwhile, pointed out that “Jack’s not a personnel person” ahead of a meeting in November 2020.

Easterby remained with the two almost two more years. Now, he has been let go.