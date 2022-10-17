 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 38 : 15 Browns

NFL Week 7 odds: Patriots open as 7.5-point favorites over the Bears

By Taylor Kyles and Bernd Buchmasser
New England Patriots (38) Vs. Cleveland Browns (15) At FirstEnergy Stadium Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Coming off back-to-back blowout victories, the New England Patriots are carrying considerable momentum into their upcoming Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. That momentum is also reflected in the opening odds for the primetime matchup next Monday.

According to numbers published by DraftKings Sportsbook, New England enters the game as 7.5-point home favorites. The over/under for the game has been set at 40 points.

The line being subject to change would not be a surprise, though. After all, the status of both starting quarterbacks is uncertain.

Patriots QB Mac Jones has already missed three games with an ankle injury, but there is a chance he will make his comeback against Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, meanwhile, aggravated a shoulder injury last Thursday night; his status is also unclear right now.

The Patriots, of course, have fared well while being led by Jones’ backup Bailey Zappe the last two weeks. They beat the Detroit Lions 29-0 before celebrating a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to improve to 3-3 on the season. Chicago, for comparison, is entering the upcoming game at 2-4.

