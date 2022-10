New England Patriots linebacker Judon is having a tremendous season so far. Sunday’s game versus the Cleveland Browns was more of the same, even though his streak of five straight games with a sack came to an end.

And yet, Judon was a game-changer for the Patriots — something ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky also pointed out on Monday: he shared a clip of Judon doing the little things right, and making an impact due to his intelligence and play-diagnosis skills.