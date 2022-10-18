NFL announces Black Friday game starting in 2023

The NFL announced on Tuesday that it will introduce a game on “Black Friday”, starting in 2023. The contest, which will take place the day after Thanksgiving, will be played on Nov. 24, 2023 with an expected kickoff time at 3 p.m. ET.

The participating teams will be announced when the 2023 schedule is released next spring.

The NFL has only sporadically played football on Fridays through the years. Since 2000, only four games took place on that day; the last such contest was played during the 2020 season when the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints went against each other on Dec. 25.

The New England Patriots have never played a game on Friday; the Boston Patriots of the old AFL, however, played 26 such games between their inaugural season in 1960 and their 1965 campaign.