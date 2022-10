Colts owner Jim Irsay on voting Dan Snyder out as owner of the Commanders: “I believe that’s the road we have to go down. … I believe it’s in the best interest of the National Football League.”

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stepped in front of the media on Tuesday to speak about one of the hottest topics in the NFL right now: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who currently is the subject of a Congressional investigation into a toxic workplace culture.

According to Irsay, there is “merit” to removing Snyder via ownership vote and that voting him out would be “in the best interest of the National Football League”.