Patriots have the 3rd-best offensive line in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus

The New England Patriots offensive line entered the season as a major question mark, but it has accounted well for itself through six games. In fact, it is one of the best units in the entire NFL — at least according to Pro Football Focus.

Its latest O-line rankings, after all, have the Patriots check in at No. 3 behind only the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns:

3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (UP 1) Projected Week 7 Starters: LT Trent Brown LG Cole Strange C David Andrews RG Michael Onwenu RT Isaiah Wynn • Wynn had a disaster of a day against the Cleveland Browns, surrendering four pressures and a penalty en route to a 24.3 PFF grade. The rest of the line held up far better. • Rookie Cole Strange now has a PFF pass-blocking grade of 69.8 and has allowed just eight pressures in six games. Upcoming Opponent: Chicago Bears • The Bears have by far the most inept pass rush in the NFL this season. They have the lowest pressure rate by some distance, so New England’s passing attack should be at its best.

The biggest question heading into Week 7 is the performance of right tackle Isaiah Wynn; his struggles were not confined to the game against Cleveland last Sunday. He has had some very good moments as well, but is the clear weak link at the moment.