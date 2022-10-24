 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots’ silver pants to make a comeback against Bears on Monday Night Football

By Bernd Buchmasser and Matt St. Jean
The New England Patriots will be wearing a new uniform combination on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. As was revealed by the team’s social media channels, the usual all-navy home look will be altered: the team will wear silver pants for the first time since the 2020 playoffs.

The look, via Pats Pulpit’s own Matt St. Jean, will look something like this:

