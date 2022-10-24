The New England Patriots will be wearing a new uniform combination on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. As was revealed by the team’s social media channels, the usual all-navy home look will be altered: the team will wear silver pants for the first time since the 2020 playoffs.
The look, via Pats Pulpit’s own Matt St. Jean, will look something like this:
Here's what the Patriots will look like tonight. pic.twitter.com/Rscj9JCIlZ— Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream) October 24, 2022
