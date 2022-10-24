 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 14 : 33 Bears

Watch: DeVante Parker reel in a 43-yard bomb from Bailey Zappe!

By BarrettHodgson
Zappe fever continued on his second drive of the night. He and DeVante Parker connected on a 43-yard-deep ball. This set up a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run to put the Patriots up 14-10.

