Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Watch: DeVante Parker reel in a 43-yard bomb from Bailey Zappe! By BarrettHodgson@BarrettHSports Oct 24, 2022, 9:58pm EDT Whew, this DeVante Parker catch (via @nfl) | #CHIvsNE pic.twitter.com/CFemQH6Wwt— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 25, 2022 Zappe fever continued on his second drive of the night. He and DeVante Parker connected on a 43-yard-deep ball. This set up a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run to put the Patriots up 14-10.
