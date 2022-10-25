Coming off their worst loss of the season, the New England Patriots will need a quick turnaround heading into Week 8. After all, they need to find a way to keep pace with the rest of the AFC East if they want any chance at staying in the playoff hunt.

That process will start on the road against the 5-2 New York Jets — one of the biggest surprise teams of the season. Despite the difference in record and the Jets playing at home, however, the oddsmakers believe that New England will come away victoriously.

According to numbers published by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are seen as 2-point favorites despite their 33-14 blowout loss against the Chicago Bears on Monday night. The over/under has been set at 42 points.

Why are the Patriots favored? It obviously appears that the loss in Week 7 is not seen as reflective of this team’s capabilities, whereas the Jets are viewed less favorably than their record would suggest.

Obviously, though, the play on the field will determine whether or not those assumptions are accurate.