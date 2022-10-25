The New England Patriots offensive line played one of its worst games of the season on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. And yet, one of its members is seen as a player to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1.

Starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn was named among 32 players who might be on the move by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday:

OT Isaiah Wynn When the Patriots selected Wynn in the first round of the 2018 draft, they hoped they had landed a franchise left tackle. It hasn’t worked out that way, and Wynn, playing right tackle this season, is among the league leaders in penalties and was inactive for Monday night’s game against the Bears. Trading a starting offensive tackle is risky given the value of the position, so the Patriots would have to feel comfortable turning to veteran Marcus Cannon at right tackle and Yodny Cajuste as the swing tackle. Positives for the team would be clearing salary-cap space and gaining future draft capital for a player who will be a free agent after the season.

Wynn’s 2022 season has been a rollercoaster so far. He has had some very good stretches of play, but his mental errors and inconsistency have been an issue.

With Marcus Cannon on the roster and Yodny Cajuste eligible to return from injured reserve this week, New England might be willing to part ways with its former first-round investment in return for some cap relief and draft capital.