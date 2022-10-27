Bills release first renderings for their new stadium set to open in 2026

The Buffalo Bills are planning to leave their home of the last 50 years, and on Thursday they released a first set of renderings for their planned new stadium. The two pictures released by the organization on social media show one in-stadium look and one exterior view.

The renderings are subject to change but give a first impression of the current plans:

Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium.https://t.co/wQjumbzQA7 | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RC9hnAGkiy — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 27, 2022

What stands out on both is that the organization is apparently going for an open-roof stadium rather than building a dome. Weather has impacted several Bills games through the years, most recently the team’s regular season game against the New England Patriots in 2021.

The new arena is expected to open in 2026 and will be heavily funded by the public. New York State will pay $600 million for the stadium, with Erie County contributing an additional $250 million.

The Bills, who are owned by billionaire Terry Pegula, will pay $350 million while also receiving $200 million in the form of an NFL-provided loan.